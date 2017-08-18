Transcript for Cop crashes into driver at 104 mph

And we're now seeing the video that led to a Florida deputy facing criminal charges he seemed driving here 104 miles per hour when he crashes into a Smart Car. Of the man in that Smart Car suffered a brain injury and a fractured skull the deputy was pursuing a suspect. But investigators say he was ordered not to do that his trial starts in ten days he's charged with reckless driving.

