Cop crashes into driver at 104 mph

A high-speed crash that led to the arrest of one Florida deputy and the significant injury of a driver was caught on dashcam footage.
0:24 | 08/18/17

And we're now seeing the video that led to a Florida deputy facing criminal charges he seemed driving here 104 miles per hour when he crashes into a Smart Car. Of the man in that Smart Car suffered a brain injury and a fractured skull the deputy was pursuing a suspect. But investigators say he was ordered not to do that his trial starts in ten days he's charged with reckless driving.

