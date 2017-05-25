Chelsea Manning: In a minute

More
Manning, a transgender U.S. Army soldier, spent seven years in a military prison, the longest imprisonment for a whistleblower in U.S. history.
1:02 | 05/25/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Chelsea Manning: In a minute

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47514097,"title":"Chelsea Manning: In a minute","duration":"1:02","description":"Manning, a transgender U.S. Army soldier, spent seven years in a military prison, the longest imprisonment for a whistleblower in U.S. history.","url":"/US/video/chelsea-manning-minute-47514097","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.