Transcript for Chicago students walk out of school to protest gun violence

Here's a live look at Atlanta lakeside high school worst evo since Sami is today huge crowd of students there. And we we see these scenes played out now from Philadelphia Atlanta Chicago. Minneapolis New York City. More than 2000 schools today on this nineteenth anniversary of the Columbine massacre. And I want to go back to Chicago now that's for Alex Perez is is watching these students they just walked out Alex I give us a sense of the mood there and and what some of these students are saying. Hey Devin yet about 1003 right now we're singer first group of students walking out oranges when of the call it colors adds up part of the walk on as you can see these student there. And rolling their signs here. Just coming out at 10 AM here as part of this you know national walk out across the country here Chicago about twenty schools a participating. Across the area with come this way I mean we can give you wish. A little bit of what they're holding here Chicago student. Out walk out its ads as a black eyed matters sign there this is Walter Payton college. Prop high school and we just talked to a couple of students here give me an idea of why it's important to be out here. OK right now I'm. You give us an idea we're live on the air right here gives an idea of what it is exactly that you feel. It's important to be here really important about the violence that affect people of color line community everything. OK and you guys will be marching today marking him hard. Graham parking and headed to the federal building after that right tell us about why it's important to be outside of that federal building would it be demand. Asking him lawmakers legislators annually and well. In the day. And new. Our words because right now and an unprecedented about it Howard and it's important that our view. Our agenda. And it's really happening across the country today and AM every time zone. Tell us what does that show what does that mean that so many students are taking the time to participate in this. I. Really really care about this. They know. How much affect people and like so much like how much of it that this issue is specifically and daily. Today's April 20 solemn anniversary of what happening column buying you guys were even born back then but it still affects you talk to us about that because you weren't there. You've read about it but it's important. Let's focus actually. Lately day to day slightly if they islands that people. Like it it's more of it. It's bearing Harry. The island's sir. It hard to hear you now you can see some of the other students now joining you guys you guys are going to be walking. This way is right what's gonna happened weeks ago. Now where it would. Cost the city. And then from there will be marching. OK it does your name again. Okay asked about how many students you think they're going to be walking out to see a huge group behind you here. Want. 800. It is. And has the school today didn't you guys about getting in trouble walking out of the middle that. But I'd look that it. I think. With. It. And there. Cancer thanks for talking to us today good luck on the march today now. DeVon you can see a huge group of students now we're walking with them a little bit here hugely boosted they are holding signs. Essentially just walking out of the classroom they're all headed to a Chicago's grant park from here about twenty aerial school's students are about twenty area schools. Will be meeting at grant park where they plan to. Have a rally in and from that rally they're gonna move over to the federal building downtown again this is all about and rip warm. They want to change the laws these are young adults they say they want to be heard there what a seize this moment after what happened in park when they want to see that day a grim anniversary of what happened common high school 1999. It's so they want to use their voices and and as you can see we've talked to that young lady little laudable we talked to many the other students and they say they are not going to be silenced they want to be heard. They want their voices to be heard and most importantly want to see change so they're ready to continue going witnessed as long as they need to and you can see this as stream. Students and it's still coming here outlets and it's what they thought about 300. It looks like our more than 300 students to us here and you can see. I it is in the name of its wouldn't want to bring college prep high school. They are walking out a college here when student as you are told us that. This school has remained in neutral in terms. A punishing students who walk out on but it's an important issue for a lot of these young adults. And they see this. A special moment in their lives when of those things that they have to participated in an and walk out and be apart. But the stream of students here really showing no signs. Of slowing down. Who we ask you guys what are you guys a quick question about why it's important be out there and and and walked today. Anybody tempted to me why they report to be here. You know has listed the courts could be difficult to talk with them their remembers being a candidate but even if some of them don't want to talk. They they they do what did. Send a message by being here by saying something and they are they are making this march over Cuba Ingraham market can you tell us out why the board to be here today. And. Of course the guys that a lot of these young students are are shy. A lot of them don't necessarily want to talk on camera but they want their voices to be heard blitzer on this week NC. There there are walking behind me here they may not necessarily want to speak on camera but they definitely do want to be heard. These are students. Who feel that it's time for them to continue to talk. Continue to make a point. That what has happened. In the country in terms. Gun crimes in terms. School shootings needs to end.

