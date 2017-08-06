Church bus with high schoolers on board overturns in Atlanta area

A church bus with Alabama high schoolers on board overturned while headed to the Atlanta airport this afternoon, according to the church.
0:23 | 06/08/17

Transcript for Church bus with high schoolers on board overturns in Atlanta area
Yet we're looking at a lot of people a lot of cars that are working on this right now but I can tell you the up the fire department the medics there on the saint. They don't go into chaos mode they're cool calm and collected as they deal what all this stuff and that's exactly what we've been watching. As they've been trying to deal with the patients that are coming off this bus right now at and the lasted minutes that's what they're doing they're of their simply dealing with the victims of this press right now.

{"id":47926109,"title":"Church bus with high schoolers on board overturns in Atlanta area","duration":"0:23","description":"A church bus with Alabama high schoolers on board overturned while headed to the Atlanta airport this afternoon, according to the church.","url":"/US/video/church-bus-high-schoolers-board-overturns-atlanta-area-47926109","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
