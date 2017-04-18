Cleveland Facebook murder suspect shot, killed himself after pursuit: Police More Steve Stephens, the suspect in the Cleveland, Ohio, Facebook killing, shot and killed himself after a brief pursuit in Erie County, Pennsylvania, this morning, the Pennsylvania State Police said. Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}} Coming up next: {{nextVideo.title}} {{nextVideo.description}} Skip to this video now Related More information on this video Enhanced full screen Explore related content Share your favorite moment HELP Related Extras Related Videos Video Transcript Transcript for Cleveland Facebook murder suspect shot, killed himself after pursuit: Police This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate. Now Playing: Cleveland Facebook murder suspect shot, killed himself after pursuit: Police

