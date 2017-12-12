Coach who allegedly ran away with teen being extradited to Florida

Rian Rodriguez, 27, had been in custody in upstate Onondaga County, New York, on a Florida warrant for alleged custodial interference since 17-year-old Caitlyn Frisina was found safe in New York with him earlier this month.
