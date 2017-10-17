-
Now Playing: 3 US military service members killed in Niger
-
Now Playing: Kentucky city moving 2 Confederate statues from courthouse
-
Now Playing: Congresswoman says Trump made insensitive comment to service member's widow
-
Now Playing: More fires erupt in California
-
Now Playing: America Strong: Officer Oliver ready for duty
-
Now Playing: New developments in 'cold medicine murder' case in Raleigh, North Carolina
-
Now Playing: Ohio police officer fired for traffic stop that turned violent
-
Now Playing: Harvey Weinstein resigns from the Weinstein Co.
-
Now Playing: Trump defends claim about past presidents' actions with fallen troops
-
Now Playing: NFL commissioner speaks out post-NFL owners meeting
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' Hot List: Gabrielle Union says she 'finally felt like it was OK to be seen as vulnerable'
-
Now Playing: NFL players' union and owners meet to talk anthem controversy
-
Now Playing: Makeup artists turns herself into horrifying monsters
-
Now Playing: Cop comforts babies left in backseat after mothers allegedly overdosed
-
Now Playing: Past presidents didn't contact fallen troops' families: Trump
-
Now Playing: Colliding neutron stars create ripples in space-time, NASA says
-
Now Playing: Woman who fought back against carjacking suspect meets man who came to her aid
-
Now Playing: Cow on the loose in New York City
-
Now Playing: 8-year-old falls to her death on cruise ship
-
Now Playing: 1st report of drone collision with commercial flight