Transcript for Cow on the loose in New York City

We have breaking news out of prospect hall Brooklyn. How is on the loose you're looking a live picture from news copter seven you can see the cow is right near a soccer field there. Netting you can see possibly big. People on the look out fort but I don't see anyone near it at this point. But there are no reported injuries involving people or people trying to go bring that cal back in. And the first question question asked where did this cow compound we do not know. At this time where the cow escaped from but of course we do have an Eyewitness News reporter heading to the scene to find out more but at this time as you said David know when Scott. Her at if you look down in the U with a banner is you can see -- fool -- here some of the police are set up right now I have decal this a lot of distance at this point are if you can remember was only back in February that a cow was on the loose in Queens and have somehow escaped a slaughterhouse so no word yet as you just said when a discount came from. But we will stay on this story obviously reporter trying to get to the scene it's not doing anything but certainly it's not everyday that you see account on the loose in Prospect Park. And they giving it a lot of room right now. Yes certainly it is probably very confuse it could be afraid that's why it's kind of in that corner right now bomb in what looks to be a soccer field at Prospect Park. Walking around checking out its. You know surroundings. As you saw the folks that are trying to corral the cal right now. Definitely keeping their distance at this time.

