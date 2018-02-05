Cracked window forces Southwest flight diversion

Southwest Flight 957, scheduled to fly from Chicago, Illinois, to Newark, New Jersey, was diverted to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport and landed "without incident," according to the FAA.
0:25 | 05/02/18

Transcript for Cracked window forces Southwest flight diversion

