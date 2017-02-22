DAPL protesters burn camps as deadline to vacate approaches

More
People have gathered at the Oceti Sakowin camps in North Dakota to protest construction of the Dakota Access pipeline.
0:44 | 02/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for DAPL protesters burn camps as deadline to vacate approaches
--

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45656123,"title":"DAPL protesters burn camps as deadline to vacate approaches","duration":"0:44","description":"People have gathered at the Oceti Sakowin camps in North Dakota to protest construction of the Dakota Access pipeline.","url":"/US/video/dapl-protesters-burn-camps-deadline-vacate-approaches-45656123","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.