-
Now Playing: DAPL protesters burn camps as deadline to vacate approaches
-
Now Playing: Extreme flooding in Northern California
-
Now Playing: Flooding forces scores to evacuate in Northern California
-
Now Playing: Banner reading 'Refugees welcome' appears at base of Statue of Liberty
-
Now Playing: Missouri man accused of plotting President's Day terror attack
-
Now Playing: Trump administration issues new guidelines for illegal immigrants
-
Now Playing: Dylann Roof stopped at another AME church after Charleston massacre, new documents say
-
Now Playing: UPS tests launching drones from delivery trucks
-
Now Playing: Multiple teens fall through ice in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Water rescues carried out around San Jose
-
Now Playing: More than 170 gravestones vandalized at a Jewish cemetery in St. Louis
-
Now Playing: Details released on President Trump's new policy on undocumented immigrants
-
Now Playing: Teenagers fall through ice in Central Park
-
Now Playing: Mardi Gras flash mob leads to marriage proposal
-
Now Playing: Inside California's drought
-
Now Playing: Coyote follows doctor into office
-
Now Playing: Baby kangaroo rejected by mom gets help from humans
-
Now Playing: Bull hoofs it through Queens in New York
-
Now Playing: Sheriff's deputies rescue men from lake after boat capsizes
-
Now Playing: Trains collide outside Philadelphia