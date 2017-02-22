Day 1 at CPAC: attendees weigh in

More
ABC News' Lana Zak chat with some attendees at CPAC.
20:35 | 02/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Day 1 at CPAC: attendees weigh in

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45677403,"title":"Day 1 at CPAC: attendees weigh in","duration":"20:35","description":"ABC News' Lana Zak chat with some attendees at CPAC.","url":"/US/video/day-cpac-attendees-weigh-45677403","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.