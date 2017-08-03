Transcript for Day Without a Woman demonstration in Central Park, New York

It got a couple the attendees here at this rally this is Nina and certainly ask if I'm pretty ladies just tell us light in down here. You're so we're co workers that we in solidarity for the living room. Where today we were red and decided that it would be an nicely. Mitchell support. The carpet but he didn't go to work today now we did Wear today it was convenient because we worked so close to an attempt out and and is on there isn't and its daily deadly ones and Saks where apparently. That you're wearing red you're rang red lips and and at. And a lot of the things that the group asks. People to do and solidarity for women I feel like there's a little bit of push back from some groups about the striped thing and not every woman has the ability to take off work. I mean you guys kind of took a little ray. Being here but what about I I think Clinton having a really complain about this. And Macy's went CNN's Atlanta sentinel aircraft has never really start slowly Reynolds isn't without its thanks and people look I disagree isn't night. And I'll parity if you're able to take that Affleck it's not you know just like selling your story anyway it's and I think anybody would face. Andy get them chlorine heavy. Whichever way did you support and solidarity is always help with any. And I think you know it's like she said it's not always been Cuba it's not that necessarily criticize. People doing small incremental thing that will affect the greater gave them. And so did either you participate and isn't any of them marches occurred as well at the same group as I know a Juliet did I needed at least the national Lawson today and an hearing and him. Let's back a little bit as that and might he demons and bicycle cracked back look thank you lady is our cards talking that they Nina and we hear that the marches going to be happening in the little bits and never going to be no matter how. Who.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.