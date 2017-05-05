2 dead in cargo plane crash in West Virginia

Two people aboard a cargo propeller plane flying packages for UPS died after the left wing struck the runway at Yeager Airport in West Virginia Friday morning, according to federal and local officials.
0:27 | 05/05/17

Transcript for 2 dead in cargo plane crash in West Virginia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

