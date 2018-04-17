Transcript for 1 dead after Southwest engine fails in midair, forcing emergency landing

Airplane engines are not supposed to blow apart like this. Number what engines are here. Six point 73740. That's also important and what does have fueled. Southwest flight thirteen eighty from New York made an emergency landing in Philadelphia passengers said they heard an explosion and saw shattered glass he. He then exploded. And short and shattered. The collapse. Over the cro cop wrote fourteen the scene debris that shattered the window critically injured a passenger in the NTSB said she later died. Port can't say they are holding this size aircraft also. Inside the cabin passengers describe confusion fear and panic. There were about coming through the ventilation system. Vanguard Group hello we started Crocker. The plane landed safely its engine fuselage and at least one window or damaged. Usually a mishap is contained will be in the engine housing in an uncontained failure pieces of the engine spit out at speed. Aircraft as you can imagine are complex pieces of machinery. I have to say as well that flight crew did an incredible job. Getting his aircraft here on the ground. The NTSB dispatched a team to investigate. Aaron keep their ski ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.