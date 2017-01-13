Transcript for Dead Whale Washes Ashore at End of LaGuardia Airport Runway

Now return to developing story out queens officials now trying to figure out how to remove. A fifteen foot the main key whale that washed ashore it was founded flushing bay. At the end of a runway at LaGuardia Airport and that's where Eyewitness News reporter Diana Rocco. Picks up the story morning that. Rob good morning vice president Joseph Biden did fly in to this airport yesterday however that lets not the most notable arrival on that day this five to six time Miki whale. Washed up on shore at helpful act of runway thirteen 31 and now begin the daunting task of trying to remove this whale. He seems here it is a fifteen foot Miki Whelan looks. Like it washed up already dead that tie did wash it in to the airport's property yesterday it was discovered on the embankment. Leading up to Broadway thirteen 311 of the two intersecting runways at LaGuardia at not quite clear. If it did look the planes taking off and landing the Riverhead foundation for marine research and preservation. Says it's. Providing support to airport personnel to remove the whale the foundation with like the opportunity. To examine it. It is had been deposited. At that location. Darrent high tide for the tide. You know the what do parents pointed to that location and then as the water levels. Went down. The carcass became submerged in that have a rocky marshy area. Did not interrupt flights here at LaGuardia today but now begins the daunting task of trying to remove this five to six time mammals who they are hoping. To be able to remove it today without any interruptions. To flights it is however in a very challenging. Locations that is something they are facing as they try to remove this week he went from LaGuardia's property. Later this morning eleven cleans on Diana Rocco channel seven. Eyewitness News.

