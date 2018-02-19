Transcript for Dec. 8, 1993: Gunman kills 6 on LIRR train

From ABC this is world news tonight which. Peter Jennings good evening we're going to begin tonight with random terror and its aftereffects. When a single individual pulled out a handgun last night and began to kill people. On the commuter train making its way out of New York City this city's certainly gas and said not again. And in other parts of the country when people heard that five had been murdered in twenty others injured on the train a very broad reaction seemed to be. He is any place safe in this day and age. He was quite methodical he killed he re loaded and he killed again. Our first reported some ABC's Karen burns. It was rage unleashed commuters bound for home targeted by a man the exploding with racial hatred. A man who deliberately selected a captive crowd of affluent upper middle class people to become his victims. I was in the third car of the train with the shooter. I heard popping noises that I don't know what instinct told me this was the real thing because I almost immediately ducked down. Behind my seat and as close to the floor site could get. As the train slowed three passengers managed to subdue the gunman when the train arrived at the next stop. Passengers were piled atop one another leading and in shock. The gunman was taken away and this morning police trying to shed some light on his motive. Paperwork reveals strong possibility. Being bought by hand and terms of racism. Police say this suspect Colin Ferguson is a native of Kingston Jamaica. He apparently had pages of notes in his pocket as he went on is shooting spree. They were filled with angry references to whites Asians and uncle Tom blacks. Police searched his room in a boarding house in Brooklyn this morning and found piles of paper the contents of which have not been revealed. According to law enforcement sources Ferguson may have planned this attack as earliest spring when he went out to California. And purchased a nine millimeter semi automatic weapon. Capable of firing up to fifth. Jeanne rounds. He came in on May deny deny me three. Paid the balance of his count on the armed. We're way agreement and picked up the pond. Ferguson gave the shop a Long Beach, California address which turned out to be this motel where according to the manager Ferguson stayed from April 22 to may twelfth. Just over the fifteen day waiting period required to purchase a gun in California. Police state Colin Ferguson does not have a criminal record. By all accounts Colin Ferguson was a drifter a loner. In the end he might never have been noticed had it not been for his trip on the 533 train to Hicksville. Karen burns ABC news New York. At the White House today President Clinton called yesterday's killing a terrible human tragedy. It underlines the need he said for congress to pass a comprehensive crime bill. One that would put more police on the streets and limit the sale of assault weapons. There are a lot of things it would have to do in this country ticket violence and control that relate to rebuilding our communities and and a healing across. Racial lines and economic times. And it but we need to start with public safety. Just two weeks ago President Clinton signed into law the first national legislation to regulate the sale of handguns in many years. The Brady Law which requires handgun buyers to wait five days for a background check doesn't take effect until the end of February. In the meantime as ABC's Bob Jamieson reports in some places and gun sales have actually accelerate. When the Brady bill passed Jeff Timmons decided now was the time to buy a new handgun at the shop in Smyrna Georgia. Am now able for the bill would it's mandatory waiting period changes the law here I dislike one you know what I want before he doesn't reflect them. I really don't have to like I'm things. In hooks at New Hampshire where there also is no waiting period Reno Pelletier bought a 38 special basically with the Brady bill just passing. Realizing that within a couple months it might be a little more difficult purchasing handguns. I decided to pick one up now. Pelletier and other gun enthusiasts know the bill's background check wouldn't prevent them from getting your gun but they think it is an infringement on their rights. And in this state guns hunting and sport shooting are considered an important right. In New Hampshire there are 12100 licensed gun dealers one for every 900 people in the state. Here as in other states passage of the Brady bill has caused a sudden sharp increase in their business. Virtually every retail shop here has reported higher sales in the last week some as much as 40% higher. And that's more than could be accounted for by the hunting and Christmas seasons it's ninety days before enactment of that no one's probably the reason people are. Trying to buy now. And they are buying more than handguns. Dealers say the big sellers are semi automatic weapons like these. Buyers are rushing to purchase them because of the prospect they will be bam next year by congress this Colorado dealer Mel Bernstein specializes in the sale of assault weapons. Normally we sell situated. Which is good for us it's up to like 35 to forty it's unbelievable. The new legislation was designed to reduce the number of note it may do that. But shooting enthusiasts say in the short run the result will be the opposite Bob Jamieson ABC news Manchester, New Hampshire. And there is a lot of fear out there what happened last lead in the Long Island railroad at the kind of violence that many Americans fear most inexplicable acts of violence most frightening. Because it appears to be no way to predict it or to protect against it. Here's ABC's Aaron Brown. Last night it was Long Island that was really. Bloodbath. But this random terror has happened many times in many places before war and has often happened where terror is most foreign. In a severance is cool law office last summer eight people killed. Two years before in Luby's cafeteria in Killeen Texas 23 people shot to death. After a man smash his truck through the front window. In Stockton California in 1989 it was a school yard five dead children 29 wounded. Last night it was Garden City. We've done for 360 years. Virtually. Virtually no coincidence and nothing of this. We would expect that it won't happen again. Random murders like those on Long Island are by definition unpredictable and therefore on preventable. No matter where it is that could've been me there because it's an ordinary event that's an ordinary place. Biting on commuter train is an ordinary occurrence and hundreds of thousands of people do it all the time. Psychologists say that these random killings damage the most basic belief that people have. That they are safe and in control of at least the most routine moments of their lives. So what you heard across the country today was a sense of fatalism. In Atlanta. As this have on our current I mean really have no control over it. But I believe that she's also the go live here. And from San Francisco. Have a choice of Mike and I live in a lot in life no you know I'm my going to be sunbathing gets killed on a commuter train in these times. Possibly. When we see the random victims in Long Island we in a real way see ourselves. And so today many saw the ordinary differently. Less certain they are routine and I'm sure that they are safe. Aaron Brown ABC news New York.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.