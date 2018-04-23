Transcript for Defense rests in Bill Cosby's retrial

A closing arguments are expected tomorrow morning bill Cosby's sex assault re trial the judge ruled earlier today. He would not allow testimony that could give insight to be possible motivation of his main accuser. Cosby charts the drugging and molesting and -- can't stand at his home in suburban Philadelphia in 2004. He maintains the encounter was consensual and pled not guilty the judge told jurors today quote you now have all the evidence in the rest up for the rest.

