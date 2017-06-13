Transcript for Defense: Teen whose texts urged boyfriend's suicide was 'involuntarily intoxicated'

She wasn't voluntarily intoxicated. An expert witness testifying for the defense says an adverse reaction to the anti anxiety medication select set. Accounts for Michelle Carter pressuring her boyfriend Conrad relate to kill in self. Which he did inside his truck and Fairhaven back in July 2014 doctor Peter Reagan says proof of his diagnosis is seen by contrasting Carter's behavior a month earlier note this June 2014 message Carter cents to Roy. Have you thought about getting professional help like I'm thinking I'm going to go away to a place in my eating disorder. To help me overcome it and stuff to play social deals with psychiatric problems. And disorders. Too so they can help you. Doctor Greg and says Carter shows symptoms of side effects from the drug beginning around July 2 2014. That's ten days before comrade Roy takes his own life. That at this point. She hasn't voluntary intoxication. If she is not warming. The criminal. But on cross examination this afternoon the prosecution aggressively challenged the doctor to explain how anti anxiety medication. Which court are had been using since 2011 suddenly intoxicated or. Changing her brain activity and behavior. And you're now telling us that she didn't know right from wrong. At that same time. Well actually she thought she was doing how. Absolutely. The right thing.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.