Delta Operations Resume After Systems Outage

More
A systems outage led to departure delays and cancellations for the airline carrier.
0:27 | 01/30/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Delta Operations Resume After Systems Outage
But the other airlines says that things are returning to normal overnight after a systems out. The carrier CEO calling the situation that began Sunday night not acceptable. About 150 flights were canceled and more were expected. A power outage in August led delta cancel more than 2000 flights over three day is and exactly a week earlier. United Airlines grounded its domestic flights due to a computer outage never fun at the airport when now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":45139736,"title":"Delta Operations Resume After Systems Outage","duration":"0:27","description":"A systems outage led to departure delays and cancellations for the airline carrier.","url":"/US/video/delta-operations-resume-systems-outage-45139736","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.