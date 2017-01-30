Transcript for Delta Operations Resume After Systems Outage

But the other airlines says that things are returning to normal overnight after a systems out. The carrier CEO calling the situation that began Sunday night not acceptable. About 150 flights were canceled and more were expected. A power outage in August led delta cancel more than 2000 flights over three day is and exactly a week earlier. United Airlines grounded its domestic flights due to a computer outage never fun at the airport when now.

