Disturbance resolved after Arkansas inmates take control of part of prison

A group of inmates at a maximum security prison in Arkansas took control of part of the prison after stealing keys from correctional officers during recreation call on Monday afternoon, the Arkansas Department of Corrections said in a statement.
0:38 | 08/08/17

Comments
Transcript for Disturbance resolved after Arkansas inmates take control of part of prison
The second uprising in the past month at an Arkansas prison has ended this time peacefully. The thirty say six inmates overpowered three correctional officers at a maximum security facility outside Little Rock. The officers were released after about three hours with minor injuries. One inmate was also hurt last month two guards and inmates at the same prison were attacked. Breaking news from Ohio where authorities say Brandon Powell shot himself last night. After being cornered in his parents home near the Indiana border is KP had been on the run since Friday when he overpowered a sheriff's deputy. She was being transported from a psychiatric hospital.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

