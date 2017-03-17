DNA links Detroit cop shooting suspect to Nov. murder, chief says

A DNA match has linked a man accused of shooting and injuring two Detroit police officers this week to the November murder of a university officer, Detroit Police Chief James Craig said today.
1:38 | 03/17/17

