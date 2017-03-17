Now Playing: DNA links Detroit cop shooting suspect to Nov. murder, chief says

Now Playing: Teen boy finds 7.44-carat 'Superman's Diamond' at an Arkansas state park

Now Playing: New York City celebrates St. Patrick's Day

Now Playing: Grieving families speak out as police hunt for killer of 2 Colorado teens

Now Playing: ABC News report spurs crackdown effort in Alabama

Now Playing: One woman's mission to find kidney donors for those in need

Now Playing: Woman honored for helping match kidney donors and recipients

Now Playing: Sam Champion visits 'GMA'

Now Playing: How long can you keep your personal products?

Now Playing: New TSA technology could cut down airport security lines

Now Playing: Never-before-broadcast footage of Diane Sawyer interviewing Charles Manson

Now Playing: Families speak out amid manhunt for killer of 2 Colorado teens

Now Playing: EMT fatally struck by own stolen ambulance

Now Playing: Winter storm takes aim at Midwest, Northeast

Now Playing: Massive 5-alarm fire engulfs North Carolina apartment building

Now Playing: Airport security officer hailed a hero for thwarting man's apparent suicide attempt

Now Playing: EMT in NYC killed after being run over by her stolen ambulance

Now Playing: Behind the Skee-Ball phenomenon

Now Playing: Expert tips from the 2016 national Skee-Ball champion