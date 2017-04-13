Doctor dragged off United flight needs reconstructive surgery, lawyer says

More
The lawyer for a United Airlines passenger who was forcibly dragged off a flight this week said today that a lawsuit would "probably" be filed.
1:45 | 04/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Doctor dragged off United flight needs reconstructive surgery, lawyer says

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":46777250,"title":"Doctor dragged off United flight needs reconstructive surgery, lawyer says","duration":"1:45","description":"The lawyer for a United Airlines passenger who was forcibly dragged off a flight this week said today that a lawsuit would \"probably\" be filed.","url":"/US/video/doctor-dragged-off-united-flight-reconstructive-surgery-lawyer-46777250","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.