Transcript for Dog pulls off home fire rescue

Hasn't warmed up. An emotional morning for Andy Geiger hours after her seven year old American shepherd named bear sprung into action sensing something was wrong. And he wants them back Allman bella street was on fire. That dog ratepayers. If he hadn't look anyone I'm one think about. What would happen. Any her four children another kid in two other adults were all sleeping when smoke started to fill the home Idaho house before mom. Donna Freeman was on a couch when bear woke her up nudging her over and over. He just can't that it can that it can about it until I got up mom got you definitely urgent my parents often wrong you know you need to get out. You know he he was very persistent I'm getting somebody he's the only seem willing. The dog also alerted Bernice Freeman who then realized the house was on fire and started waking up every one else. Right away. Reining in memory and up to her density Annie Annie Annie get out. Any use to fire extinguisher to knock down the flames and everyone escaped her relief that everyone was okay turned to anger. When she learned this appeared to be arson. Someone genuinely soaked my house. In lighter fluid and set it on fire will make hits for sleep but inside. Bear lost his tail when he was hit by a pick up a few years ago but his instincts remain sharp. The families now calling the dog their hero. That dog is amazingly. Those kids in his entire world we would not be here would we are definitely not be here. And I O. There are lives today. I am Devlin gonna put him a big bills that night for dinner.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.