-
Now Playing: Iowans Weigh in on President-elect Donald Trump
-
Now Playing: Trump Family Arrives in Washington
-
Now Playing: Veterans Urge McCain to Vote No on Tillerson Nomination
-
Now Playing: Donald Trump, Melania Trump Thank Supporters at Luncheon
-
Now Playing: Treasury Pick Exchanges Barbs With Senator at Hearing
-
Now Playing: Sneak Peek at 'They Also Ran' Gallery of Presidential Losers
-
Now Playing: Presidential Inauguration Day Safety Tips
-
Now Playing: Confirmation Hearing Update: What Does the Transition Look Like?
-
Now Playing: Update on Rick Perry's Energy Secretary Confirmation Hearing
-
Now Playing: Update on Treasury Secretary Pick Steven Mnuchin's Confirmation Hearing
-
Now Playing: Steven Mnuchin Defends His Role at IndyMac
-
Now Playing: US Park Place Equestrian Team Gets Ready for Inauguration
-
Now Playing: Freedom Riders Equestrian Team Preps for Inauguration
-
Now Playing: VP-Elect Mike Pence Says Transition Finished 'on Schedule and Under Budget'
-
Now Playing: Preview Trump Inauguration Merch at White House Gifts
-
Now Playing: White House Gifts Selling Hillary Clinton Inauguration Merch on Clearance
-
Now Playing: Pence Protesters Dance Their Way Through DC
-
Now Playing: Rick Perry Vows to 'Promote Energy in All Forms' at Confirmation Hearing
-
Now Playing: A Look Ahead at Today's Confirmation Hearings