Now Playing: Iowans Weigh in on President-elect Donald Trump

Now Playing: Trump Family Arrives in Washington

Now Playing: Veterans Urge McCain to Vote No on Tillerson Nomination

Now Playing: Donald Trump, Melania Trump Thank Supporters at Luncheon

Now Playing: Treasury Pick Exchanges Barbs With Senator at Hearing

Now Playing: Sneak Peek at 'They Also Ran' Gallery of Presidential Losers

Now Playing: Presidential Inauguration Day Safety Tips

Now Playing: Confirmation Hearing Update: What Does the Transition Look Like?

Now Playing: Update on Rick Perry's Energy Secretary Confirmation Hearing

Now Playing: Update on Treasury Secretary Pick Steven Mnuchin's Confirmation Hearing

Now Playing: Steven Mnuchin Defends His Role at IndyMac

Now Playing: US Park Place Equestrian Team Gets Ready for Inauguration

Now Playing: Freedom Riders Equestrian Team Preps for Inauguration

Now Playing: VP-Elect Mike Pence Says Transition Finished 'on Schedule and Under Budget'

Now Playing: Preview Trump Inauguration Merch at White House Gifts

Now Playing: White House Gifts Selling Hillary Clinton Inauguration Merch on Clearance

Now Playing: Pence Protesters Dance Their Way Through DC

Now Playing: Rick Perry Vows to 'Promote Energy in All Forms' at Confirmation Hearing