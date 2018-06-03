Transcript for 2 dozen arrested at Michigan State protests before speech by alt-right leader

And fights broke out at Michigan State University before speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer. Bottles and rocks flew is about 500 protesters some of them wearing masks faced off with Spencer supporters outside the building where he spoke. Spencer blamed the violence on the protesters saying no other group is treated with this kind of hostility at least two dozen people were arrested. Watching as passengers wrestle woman to the floor of an airplane after he tried to open a cabin door mid air. SkyWest flight had just left sentences on its way to Boise reports say that woman started screaming that she wanted to get out and she was held for questioning. After the plane reached Idaho and you can hear her scream my god and god. This is something out there.

