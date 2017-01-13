Driver Avoided Tolls With Remote-Controlled Device, Police Say

More
A Florida man is facing a felony charge for allegedly using a remote-controlled shield to obscure his license plate.
0:37 | 01/13/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Driver Avoided Tolls With Remote-Controlled Device, Police Say
One driver in Florida is in trouble for driving his. Through a tollbooth. Yes but here's the problem he was using a remote controlled device to cover that's creative license lane while going to regret that whole area. And an officer unfortunately bad luck for him. Was right behind him and pulled him out. I think also the license place as endless summer. That it was a surfer and so that licensed way cover was enough to get him arrested on felony charges are told he was trying to avoid. A dollar and 25 cents Tahoe home probably would have been better. Probably that's one of the why didn't I think of that but it probably because it's not legal I do like yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":44757518,"title":"Driver Avoided Tolls With Remote-Controlled Device, Police Say","duration":"0:37","description":"A Florida man is facing a felony charge for allegedly using a remote-controlled shield to obscure his license plate.","url":"/US/video/driver-avoided-tolls-remote-controlled-device-police-44757518","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.