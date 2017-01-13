Transcript for Driver Avoided Tolls With Remote-Controlled Device, Police Say

One driver in Florida is in trouble for driving his. Through a tollbooth. Yes but here's the problem he was using a remote controlled device to cover that's creative license lane while going to regret that whole area. And an officer unfortunately bad luck for him. Was right behind him and pulled him out. I think also the license place as endless summer. That it was a surfer and so that licensed way cover was enough to get him arrested on felony charges are told he was trying to avoid. A dollar and 25 cents Tahoe home probably would have been better. Probably that's one of the why didn't I think of that but it probably because it's not legal I do like yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.