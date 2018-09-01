-
Now Playing: Driver trapped by California mudslide 'prayed' for his life
-
Now Playing: Ivanka Trump's tweet on Oprah sparks backlash
-
Now Playing: To know how cannabis will make you feel, interpret the terpenes
-
Now Playing: Learn the Japanese secret for saving money
-
Now Playing: Family sues dental chain in 4-year-old girl's death
-
Now Playing: Fraternity banned for 10 years after pledge's death
-
Now Playing: Thousands evacuated in California amid record rain
-
Now Playing: Thousands evacuated in California as record rains fall
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez tour Puerto Rico for hurricane relief
-
Now Playing: Figure-skating dynamo Nathan Chen is headed to the Olympics
-
Now Playing: Washington state authorities are looking for the person who fatally shot Sheriff's Deputy Daniel McCartney
-
Now Playing: Hashtag Oprah2020 goes viral during Golden Globes
-
Now Playing: A new storm moving to the East tightens bitter-cold grip on much of area
-
Now Playing: Three people were treated for minor injuries when a fire broke out on top of Trump Tower
-
Now Playing: Influenza kills 7-year-old boy; overcrowded hospitals forced to use tents
-
Now Playing: Feb. 19, 2010: Nathan Chen, 10, is a prodigy on the ice
-
Now Playing: What do you remember about the former Olympic figure skater Tonya Harding?
-
Now Playing: Fraternity banned from Pennsylvania over Baruch student's hazing death
-
Now Playing: Drone captures frozen bay in New England
-
Now Playing: Suspect crashes NJ Transit police SUV into Hoboken Terminal: Officials