Driver trapped by California mudslide 'prayed' for his life

"I pulled the brakes and then just prayed for my life that the car wouldn't go out of control, flip over the railing or something like that," Eric Horwitz told ABC News' Matt Gutman.
3:00 | 01/09/18

Transcript for Driver trapped by California mudslide 'prayed' for his life
So I was driving sixty miles and Howard on the 101. And down the debris came out of nowhere elected tide coming out. Into the sand in that surrounded my car on this debris is from meat packing out. The mud. And mudslides. Singularly in the eighth. I certainly don't in the road yes yes II hit it actually moved me to the left side of the road. It was so is Ares I was terrified yes I my I was confined against the wall the railing here so how did you get out of it. Tom I decided I'd knocked out I pulled the brakes and just. Freed from Iowa faith that the car wouldn't try to control flip over the railing and yours and the like I mean that he thought about trying to just get out of here and go another way we're there there's no way out here I'd been here for over three hours and there's there's no where I can go I called 911 seems to opted. And yeah there there's nothing really we can deal we're just waiting which sweeting right now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

