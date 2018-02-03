Transcript for What's driving women to run in record numbers in Texas

I think it while not needed I mean what we need and actually Smart healthy it's not a Smart law. The data shows us that this is actually the lowest number of illegal boarding crossings and 41 years so there's actually no need for. Yeah. The first generation American and I see this uniquely right I seen. That promise on this country and that he starts friendly keeping a promise that we made 800000. Dreamers 4000 alone are in this test. Thank you for doing that on behalf this campaign and frankly you know on the behalf of this district. Election Day in 2016. November 2016 was. Tragic. It was surreal I respect for democracy and the decision was made and so we move forward. But when we move forward we're also inspired to being. What can you do how will what will you do to step up and I decided to step up. It's an honor. We've not had any luck he does serve in Texas. And we've had many who have tried. And I stand on their shoulders animals are very humbled kisses as my home. This is something that I prepared myself war as his I was a young girl. That news. And we don't have a wall we don't have sovereignty. And we need our country's sovereignty we need people that are coming in to come in and be vetted and become assimilated and also. Have a Barrett. System. To bring people listen in on it. And the people that are coming in a lot of them are just coming in switching off our government and I'm tired of that.

