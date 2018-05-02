Drone captures massive pileup on Missouri highway

This drone video shows a massive pileup along Interstate 44 in Conway, Missouri. It was one of eight accidents along the snow-covered highway.
1:05 | 02/05/18

Transcript for Drone captures massive pileup on Missouri highway
