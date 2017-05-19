After dropping out, triplets return to graduate at the top of their class

More
The 18-year-old Texas sisters graduated first, second and third out of 148 graduates.
1:35 | 05/19/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for After dropping out, triplets return to graduate at the top of their class

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47515496,"title":"After dropping out, triplets return to graduate at the top of their class","duration":"1:35","description":"The 18-year-old Texas sisters graduated first, second and third out of 148 graduates.","url":"/US/video/dropping-triplets-return-graduate-top-class-47515496","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.