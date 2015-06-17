Dylann Roof stopped at another AME church after Charleston massacre, new documents say

After the attack on June 17, 2015 that left 9 black worshipers dead, Roof left Emanuel AME Church and traveled west to the Branch AME Church, according to WCIV, which cited GPS data that was not presented in court during his trial.
Transcript for Dylann Roof stopped at another AME church after Charleston massacre, new documents say
The Charleston church shooter may have been planning a second attack we're learning from newly released documents. From the federal trial of Dylan roof. That they show he stopped at another black church that night after killing nine people. The data from his GPS was not presented during the trial but ABC affiliate WC IV says Ruth told the FBI he was too tired after the first attack. To continue shooting.

