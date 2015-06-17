Transcript for Dylann Roof stopped at another AME church after Charleston massacre, new documents say

The Charleston church shooter may have been planning a second attack we're learning from newly released documents. From the federal trial of Dylan roof. That they show he stopped at another black church that night after killing nine people. The data from his GPS was not presented during the trial but ABC affiliate WC IV says Ruth told the FBI he was too tired after the first attack. To continue shooting.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.