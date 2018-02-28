Transcript for Elementary school installs bulletproof shelters inside classrooms

Think those things are never ever gonna have to leave school and unfortunately that ended December costs by. The winter. And summer comes from man. And that is why Hilton school leaders decided to install seven bullet proof storm shelters inside the elementary school. Two larger ones in the middle school now they're working on getting them and the high school as well. When tornado struck and lord help us when you have an intruder on campus. To know that you have somewhere quickly that's practice for safety of your students very. Relaxing. Superintendent Terry shot took me inside one of the elementary school shelters and the kids flowing the last feature that comes in. Comes right here you can shut the door. You and locking down and the company shelter in place soon as this video they tested the shelters wicket the superintendent inside. At one point you were actually inside one of the shelters as they were shooting at it from the outside. What was ally volunteered. Did not feel comfortable putting these mine in my buildings if I wasn't willing to do it myself. So offered to go inside me was very surreal. But it but I felt very comfortable very safe.

