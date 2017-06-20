Family mourns pregnant woman shot dead by police

Family and friends of Charleena Lyles, a pregnant mother of four who was shot and killed by police officers last week, will gather in Seattle on Tuesday evening in memory of the slain woman.
Tragic. I don't watch and Ian we. You don't another individual. Tonight is the sunsets. Community members from neighborhoods across this city. To a degree reading an emotional family. They remembered a mother who was shot and killed by two Seattle police officers and she's fighting a fan he's planning my. Family identified the woman and Sharlene I'll lie meals. Police say they knew the thirty year old and were responding to reports of a burglary at her apartment around 10 this morning near Magnuson park. But when she opened the door to two officers police say she was armed with a knife that's when they opened five year. She wasn't violent it. She weighed seven she weighed 75. She was 75 pounds and couldn't teamster whilst I have four kids in her family says she was pregnant with her fifth child. It's not clear what prompted officers to shoot the mother his children were just inside the apartment when the shooting unfolds it where forestry. We need answers while Stanley says she had been struggling with a mental health issues. She was just released from jail Wednesday after an incident earlier this month there are home. Lyles will be remembered as a mother who was kind and loved her children as her family and friends tonight. Searched for answers.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

