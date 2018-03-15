Transcript for Family of NYC helicopter crash victim details 'horrible reality'

Brenden hill it's devastating and email journalism lab is the baby brother. Yeah he's. My best friend. I. One of my biggest role models he is the old that he that that was the last last thing he knew him being alone and scared. And that helicopter by himself Tristan was in the middle only 29. And Sunday night they lost I'm. Really hoping that highway cuts and bad. I'm not asleep fifth this is my. Mark. Horrible reality. The newly minted new Yorker was one of the five passengers on that doomed tort chopper when it went down in the East River. His fiancee had state behind at the last minute. So he could instead take a business associate Daniel Thompson eleven minutes after takeoff the pilot claims that passengers harness brush to fuel cut off south starve to the engine. And launched the improbable sequence of events that ended in tragedy. Literally everything had to go wrong. For what happened to have happen and sadly enough everything that we very much look forward to more information because right now it's just hard not to. Seem hard not to seat at the inflatable pontoons meant to keep the chopper upright when it landed. But somehow failed hard not to seat at the harness that tether tryst in to a dead weight as it sank in the murky river. They still don't know whom to be angry act and so for now they're trying not to be angry. That they say. Is what Tristan would want. We lived a life of of a man who had no fear and that's inspirational. Blue try to emulate that from the town he brought people together. He stood for things he believed in and he worked hard. And that's good enough for me. One other victim Stanley has already filed suit against liberty helicopters which are owned and operated that chopper to help families as they haven't decided what to do about that yet. For its part the helicopter helicopter company announce today it would suspend all open door photography flights like Sunday nights until the NTSB can complete its investigation. That could take a year.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.