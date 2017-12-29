Transcript for Fast-moving fire kills at least 12 in the Bronx

In that procession of gurneys clutter on the sidewalk firefighters performing active CPR on victim after victim. Very. Giving mitigate this guy did burn. It's crazy but for so many of them it was too late fire when he reached 63 prospect. When these. This. Is the worst fire tragedy. We have seen in this city. And at least a quarter century based on the information we have now. There's so rank as one of worst losses of life to a fire in many many years. The scope of the tragedy shook even veterans who've seen it all started after 7 PM on the first floor of the bill first responders within minutes. But by then the planes had already spread. Five story firefighters found victims on every floor for free of the dead come from one thing. We have a scene here which troll people of died for a fighting for their lives and in a department that's certainly no stranger to tragedy. We're shocked. By this loss.

