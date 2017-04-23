Transcript for Father of abducted Tennessee teen speaks out after her return

Local wanted to see when we locator is his. Is the one we need the of the child when news. And that's what we really want to see little that are you know. She's been through a lot things have changed. And you know she may not be. Back exactly where the person she was it is there's a lot of experiences she's had. Do you wanted to be UK campus one group can. Worse. 400. You know beyond just move gradually. And in north towards a career wanted to be happy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.