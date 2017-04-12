Transcript for FBI agent removed from Russia probe had key role in controversial remarks on Clinton

And one more development tonight involving the special counsel Robert Muller's team tonight a veteran FBI agent who was removed from the Russian investigation. We learned that Robert Mueller removed Peter struck back in August after learning that struck had sent potentially anti trump text messages. ABC news has also now confirmed from a source that struck played a key role in how bin FBI director James called me announce the results of the Hillary Clinton email investigation. Recommending that combing described Clinton's actions as quote extremely careless rather than quote grossly negligent. Now the significance is that is a fat it's a felony to mishandled classified information quote any closely. Negligent way.

