FBI arrests men linked to Minnesota mosque bombing

FBI agents arrested Michael Hari, 47, Michael McWhorter, 29, Joe Morris, 22, and Ellis Mack, 18, all of Clarence, Illinois, on a criminal complaint that charges them with possession of a machine gun.
Three men from rural Illinois have been arrested in connection with a mosque bombing in Minneapolis last year as well as the attempted bombing of an abortion clinic. Authorities have released photos obtained by the FBI of the bomb making materials they say were found in one of the suspects' homes the mosque attack damaged a. Office but no one was hurt. United Airlines is apologizing after a family's dog died in the overhead bin on a three hour flight. The Castano family says they were told the ten month old French Bulldog. Had to be placed in the bin when the plane landed. They realize the puppy had died united released a statement saying the dog never should have been placed in the been. Another passenger says a flight attendant was not aware of the dog was actually in the family's back.

