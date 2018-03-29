Transcript for FBI director on fallen agent: 'She was a fighter'

First things I learned anomalous was that she was a fighter. Well actually to be fair the very first killer boundless is that she had a laugh at you hear about a mile away. A remarkable number of people have used the same word to describe which is a tack. And Melissa's friends and fellow agent Paige Benson had said that while Sheehan Melissa at the offices the furthest away from executive management. Every single person down the hall could hear Melissa laugh every day. There's even a story about how she was once laughing so hard. That she did some kind of little karate kick and her shoes flew off and hit her supervisor. A in our line of work that's called an assault. Although with a not so deadly weapon in that case fortunately no interest charges. So Melissa walk away free and clear ninth and I was not supposed to tell that particular story but I do think makes a great picture of Melissa. The second thing I learned was that when she wasn't laughing. Let's that was fight. For point three years. Melissa fought to keep people safe he fought to keep white collar criminals behind bars. She supervise the child exploitation task force in DC working to find and stop. People who prey on the most vulnerable. Among their kids. And to her mind this was quite rightly. Some of her most important work. She almost single handedly set up the FBI's first. Mock child abduction exercises in the Alexandria area she had actors playing parents and neighbors. She recruited local law enforcement. To run through the exercise with everybody she took notes about what worked and what didn't. But what we needed to do differently. And she created the playbook. That we still used for child abduction cases. It was that kind of energy and focus. And dedication that gave Melissa the reputation that she had inside the organization she was. An agency agent.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.