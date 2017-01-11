Transcript for FBI investigators on scene at terror suspect's house in Paterson, NJ

Hey everyone I'm on an Abbas he wouldn't bring you now the latest on yesterday's deadly truck attack right here in New York eight people were killed thirteen more injured. And today the morning after we're learning a lot more about the suspect. 29 year old people think pop for more on that I wanna bring in my colleague Lindsay Janice who was on the scene at the attack yesterday and today has made her way out to say god family home. In Patterson New Jersey lady. What's the latest there. Good morning I'm that they literally just opened this street here just this moment we stock almost a dozen. NYPD. Officers in FBI agents coming out here opening back up this road has been closed all night overnight. Just behind me you can see the three story building the red brick building that. Is where cyclops who lived with his wife and three young children in this building here in Patterson New Jersey just twenty miles from the scene. Of back carnage FBI agents had been here overnight around Horry and they really arrived at of course. At least a dozen agents shortly after that they were seen. As supporting women and small children from the building perhaps members of sight Paul's family they had bags with them. And then just a short while ago here we saw the first parts of the evidence that they're taking away from this property come out we saw. At a member of the FBI evidence response team bringing out a big plastic bag. That that he put that he put into a car so they're they're processing this scene it seem as if they may be wrapping it up here they just it reopens. This scene just just in the last couple in and obviously Lindy it's still very much an evolving scene there and the investigation itself is really in early stages. But what we know about what authorities know about sigh pop so far. What we know so far is this iPod came to the US back in 2010 from Uzbekistan he won. Of these and he's a lottery he got a green card came to this country first went to Ohio then went to Florida and then several years a cocaine here. To Patterson New Jersey where he lives here with his wife and small children he was in who were driver neighbors here have described him. As a loner. One newspaper speaking to a shopkeeper here who called him rude his behavior erratic. This is a right next store he lives right next store literally to the mosque here in this area we had. A member of the community come out here and speak to us this morning and and denounce. This crime calling site Boggs an animal saying that that he's not a Muslim he did not know him personally doubt and what we also know is that. Cyclops was on the radar of authorities he had come up. As a possible associated. In relation to another investigation a counter terror investigation into two other suspects. But because site pop was not the target that was not enough evidence. They did not open a file into him and therefore he was not under any kind of surveillance. And the picture on the that is emerging is someone who saw ice is propaganda online. Became radicalized that was not directed or linked. In any direct way to the terror group this was in this in this was just an inspired attack they believe he acted a well. And we're seeing now picture of course from the aftermath of that attack. Yesterday it's important to remind people of course I thought was shot during that encounter by an NYPD officer he is. Expected to survive he's in the hospital he's in custody Lindsay. Do we know anything about what he is saying so far is he talking and cooperating with authorities. He had surgery after being shot in the abdomen he has now been interviewed by authorities who don't know much about what's coming out of that interview. But we do know from one source that he said. He was proud of the attack just in just a victory very disturbing. Nugget of information that came out of that and her. And pilot did the pilot should go there I know that you were on the scene it's self yesterday just moments. After it happened when every whistle trying to figure out exactly. What was going online and it's not too far from the World Trade Center down there as well in this now ranks as the second. Deadliest terror attack. In New York City what was it like down there in in the immediate moments afterwards and also the hours involved. It's interesting you say that most of the second was deadly attack after 9/11 yet it was really incredible to see how quickly. Things got back to normal beat the mayor the governor came out told New Yorkers to go about their business. And sure enough within a couple of hours of this scene unfolding we saw families with young children out trick or treating kind of navigating. This this area that had been blocked off by police officers many parents talking to police officers asking about the situation. But in that those immediate. Moments after this all unfolded you saw. Dozens and dozens of New Yorkers to standing on the street corner would look Sydney disbelief. On their face of a lot of people going live on social media sharing with their family and friends would have been going on we spoke to. One person who had obtained some video from a friend he got that video. Over over the road of the suspect as he was kind of on the street they're not sure which way to turn. Holding what we now know were a couple of fake weapons a couple of fake guns but. A certain real surreal situation on Halloween a beautiful day lots of kids out this is just after school let out. And and clearly this attacker. Knew what he was doing and and was targeting this area on purpose and Lindsay that was incredible video we've now seen so many times over you when your team were able to get. The suspect himself so thanks so much for making the time for us today appreciate it we'll talk he's been. And that's the only people watching as well hey stay with us here we're gonna have the latest. On that attack yesterday in New York right here at 11 o'clock eastern we expect an update from law enforcement authorities and we'll have that here live for now I'm on an about Sanofi back here soon.

