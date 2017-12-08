One of FBI's Most Wanted fugitives captured in Virginia

More
Walter Yovany Gomez was sought in connection with a brutal 2011 murder in N.J.
0:29 | 08/12/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for One of FBI's Most Wanted fugitives captured in Virginia

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":49184080,"title":"One of FBI's Most Wanted fugitives captured in Virginia","duration":"0:29","description":"Walter Yovany Gomez was sought in connection with a brutal 2011 murder in N.J.","url":"/US/video/fbis-wanted-fugitives-captured-virginia-49184080","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.