-
Now Playing: 'Fearless Girl' to leave Wall Street's 'Charging Bull'
-
Now Playing: 3 Tennessee National Guardsmen punished over video of oath recited with hand puppet
-
Now Playing: Detective saves choking baby at Police Academy graduation
-
Now Playing: Syracuse fraternity suspended for 'extremely racist' video
-
Now Playing: 'Be strong and be kind': Celebrities share best advice to women in the workplace
-
Now Playing: Program helps kids with special needs learn to ride bikes
-
Now Playing: Extended 'GMA' interview: 2 black men arrested at Starbucks break their silence
-
Now Playing: Woman allegedly paid dark web company in bitcoin to kill lover's wife: Prosecutors
-
Now Playing: 'She's a very calming person:' Mother-in-law of Southwest hero pilot
-
Now Playing: SAP pledges to plant 5 million trees by 2025 on 'GMA'
-
Now Playing: Men arrested at Starbucks speak out
-
Now Playing: Pro surfer saves lives amid torrential Hawaii rain
-
Now Playing: David Copperfield reveals illusion under oath
-
Now Playing: Puerto Rico hit by massive power outage
-
Now Playing: Deadly fires tear across the Southwest
-
Now Playing: Trump says he may leave meeting with Kim Jong Un
-
Now Playing: New inspections ordered on planes after deadly engine failure
-
Now Playing: The VR therapy designed to help sexual assault survivors heal by facing attackers
-
Now Playing: Torrential rains spark flash-flood watches throughout Hawaii
-
Now Playing: Pilot who handled Southwest emergency landing hailed as 'true American hero'