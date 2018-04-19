Transcript for 'Fearless Girl' to leave Wall Street's 'Charging Bull'

Tkachuk called. Fearless girl that has become a symbol for gender equality corporate America. Is about to get a new home it's an amicable move from an air roster but Broadway where it faces the famous Wall Street bull. To the front of the New York Stock Exchange fearless girl so popular with tourists. Some say it's become a safety issue here's I was due to border Kimberly Richardson. It's hard to find except that you couldn't suitable all the people rounded the iconic 7000 pound one school that sits here on Broadway in lower Manhattan. Charging bull got some company last year fearless girl. But this was never meant to be her a permanent home. And today this city and now it's probably but this summer still land here by the New York Stock Exchange which seems very excited to have our. Every why. I sit back. And it moments. But today along with new she's moving came official warned he may also get the boot a spokesperson. For the mayor saying quote the bull will almost certainly be moved and will very likely wind up reunited with fearless girl. Poll should stay. And the city has no right to move it unilaterally. Norman Siegel represented artist who created the bullet since the statue arrived has been in a fight with the city about her placement saying. It changed the bullet to a negative image and violated copyright law lies in February when Seigel first heard rumblings the bull may have to also relocate. He broke this letter to the mayor asking for a meeting. But says he never heard back. The city doesn't know this statue which since 1989. I've sat here with the temporary permit. The possibility of litigation against the city. Is still. A viable option. The mayor's as having the statues here has always been a traffic and safety issue that this city Camden palm over. Moving the statues. Solves the problems. Some Brazilian says lightning might strike the ball so we've never as far as I know Henry even had an accident there. Stay tuned Kimberly Richardson channel seven. Eyewitness News.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.