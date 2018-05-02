Transcript for Feb. 7, 1993: Arthur Ashe dies at 49

America is mourning the passing of Arthur rash the pioneering black tennis player who campaigned off the court for human rights and for aids research. In place of our usual sports reporter ABC's Dick ship in New York has a look at what Arthur Ashe accomplished that. Thank you Forrest to say that authorized played tennis is to say that Benjamin Franklin flew kites. It barely scratches the surface of the man. You won't mailed to do all of it to you play for awhile but it makes life interesting. You know awful rash all wiese did when he wasn't supposed to do. A black man from Virginia. Wasn't supposed to become a tennis player. He certainly wasn't supposed to become a great player gifted enough to win the first US open. Seven years later ash wasn't supposed to beat the best young tennis player in the world. But he yelled for now Connors and won the Wimbledon championship. And surely a slender superbly conditioned athlete. Wasn't supposed to suffer a heart attacked. In his thirties an attack that led to bypass surgery and blood transfusions. That led in turn re doing. And ash will never felt sorry for himself. And never wanted others to feel sorry for him. Wasn't supposed to announce that he had aids only a reporter's questions. Prompted dash to go public. It put me in the un enviable position. Of having to lie. And if I wanted to protect our privacy. No one should have to make that choice. They increasing a disease for which there was no known cure ash not surprisingly. Chose to use his energy. And his intelligence. For fighting. But he wasn't supposed to worked so tirelessly. So selflessly. Raise money to search for a cure. You know give up no matter what the scorers in the film teams trying to run up the score on that you don't give up. Each was the final. Fight for this special man washed up to prejudice. Spoke out against apartheid. Coached a US Davis Cup team offered tips through inner city children. Or third in history of the black athlete this inspiring man this role model who so loved his wife and daughter and life. Are there was the ultimate competitor. In tennis. And in life. Said union -- he fought hard on the last days of his life. And even though he lost his battle is in his tennis days it was how he played the game that mattered. Since I found. And aids I've become unbelievably creative. It fifth incredible. Most of all off the rash wasn't. Supposed to die so beyond. A new authorised object colleague and friend for roughly half his life when I heard last night that he had died I tried to think of how I could present a balanced portrait of him. His flaws as well as his virtues. These weaknesses as well as his strengths. As hard as I tried. Couldn't think of a flaw or weakness. And I try to think of anyone else I could say that about I couldn't come up with one name. Off the rash. The singular man.

