Transcript for FedEx worker killed in accident at Memphis hub

And in Memphis FedEx employee has died from a work related accident the woman was part of a team loading and unloading cargo from a Boeing triple seven. Authorities say she was found under a conveyor belt system. An investigation is now under way but this is the third time in less than four years that a worker has died at that FedEx meant this hump.

