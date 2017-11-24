FedEx worker killed in accident at Memphis hub

The unidentified female employee was loading and unloading cargo.
And in Memphis FedEx employee has died from a work related accident the woman was part of a team loading and unloading cargo from a Boeing triple seven. Authorities say she was found under a conveyor belt system. An investigation is now under way but this is the third time in less than four years that a worker has died at that FedEx meant this hump.

