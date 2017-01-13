Feds Release Report on Chicago Police Abuse

Chicago police have violated the constitutional rights of residents for years, permitting racial bias against blacks, using excessive force and shooting people who did not pose immediate threats, the Justice Department announced.
1:31 | 01/13/17

