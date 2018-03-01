-
Now Playing: Winter storm slams Southeast, forecast to explode as 'bomb cyclone' in Northeast
-
Now Playing: Fire reported at Clintons' Chappaqua, New York, property
-
Now Playing: 'The Briefing Room': Bannon bombshell, Congress' 2018 to-do list and more
-
Now Playing: Robber tries to shoot his way out of store after staff lock him inside
-
Now Playing: Snow falls in Florida as winter storm hits area
-
Now Playing: Manager gifted new guitar after losing his during Hurricane Harvey
-
Now Playing: What is a 'bomb cyclone'?
-
Now Playing: Child survivors of Branch Davidian group recall life under David Koresh
-
Now Playing: NJ teen charged in New Year's Eve shooting makes 1st court appearance
-
Now Playing: Consumers expected to break record on 'National Returns Day'
-
Now Playing: Texas teen charged with killing, robbing her boyfriend on New Year's Eve
-
Now Playing: DJ Khaled joins Weight Watchers
-
Now Playing: Nationwide Amber Alert issued for sisters
-
Now Playing: Powerful coastal storm bringing snow and ice from Florida to Maine
-
Now Playing: Stolen Christmas presents returned to California couple
-
Now Playing: Chickens running on California freeway saved by officers
-
Now Playing: Suspect in deadly swatting accident due in court
-
Now Playing: Georgia woman defends her dogs from attacking owl
-
Now Playing: Cold front blasts through Georgia, Florida
-
Now Playing: 25 states under winter weather alerts