Fire truck drives through flooded Boston street

More
The rising tide brought vessels up to street level and flooded parts of Seaport Boulevard.
3:00 | 01/04/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Fire truck drives through flooded Boston street
The saudis it is well. A nursery owner had it. I can actually still do business with the echo in through earnings need to be. In this stove top. I'm gonna. Knowing pizza delivery man make in the called make in the wrong. It's impressive so this is going to be the most embarrassing part because this is when you get out and show your face and everybody knows who or for. Have your car stuck in your being told around like a little. Five euros. Set that I like to be total rooms two excellent. And it where there ago scenarios of it is just know. His Al. Allowing. Nothing the water.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":52148127,"title":"Fire truck drives through flooded Boston street","duration":"3:00","description":"The rising tide brought vessels up to street level and flooded parts of Seaport Boulevard.","url":"/US/video/fire-truck-drives-flooded-boston-street-52148127","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.