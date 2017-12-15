Transcript for Firefighter killed battling California wildfire described as 'loving father'

A firefighter has now died in the line of duty battling that massive fire in Southern California 32 year old Corey Iverson. I was with cal fire San Diego for eight years. And is survived by a pregnant wife and two year old daughter. He was fighting the Thomas fire which is growing and threatening more towns in Ventura and Santa Barbara counties. And that situation orders have now been issued for Fillmore and shifting winds. Are posing a new threat today. Just. Just an incredible guy a loving father. No loving husband and and you know today at the house we we went through all the ranges of emotion I think that you can go through what order these tragedies occurred. And they entire family just spoke now. You know why quarry. An accident review team will now investigate Iverson's death.

