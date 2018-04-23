Firefighter rescues baby deer from brush fire: 'He was so scared and trembling'

More
Firefighter Jen Shockley Brack rescued a young spotted fawn while responding to a wildfire in the Florida Keys.
0:50 | 04/23/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighter rescues baby deer from brush fire: 'He was so scared and trembling'
Yeah.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54672336,"title":"Firefighter rescues baby deer from brush fire: 'He was so scared and trembling'","duration":"0:50","description":"Firefighter Jen Shockley Brack rescued a young spotted fawn while responding to a wildfire in the Florida Keys.","url":"/US/video/firefighter-rescues-baby-deer-brush-fire-scared-trembling-54672336","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.