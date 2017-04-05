Transcript for Firefighters rescue riders stranded on roller coaster in Oklahoma City

All of the riders are safe after being trapped in a roller coaster for a few hours those silver bullet that. Frontier city and Oklahoma stalled on a lift this morning the people in the back cars were able to flied out to an emergency walkway in front cars. He did help by firefighters. No one was hurt and the cause of the stall is still under investigation.

