Firefighters rescue riders stranded on roller coaster in Oklahoma City

More
The Silver Bullet roller coaster stalled at the top of a hill.
0:20 | 05/04/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Firefighters rescue riders stranded on roller coaster in Oklahoma City
All of the riders are safe after being trapped in a roller coaster for a few hours those silver bullet that. Frontier city and Oklahoma stalled on a lift this morning the people in the back cars were able to flied out to an emergency walkway in front cars. He did help by firefighters. No one was hurt and the cause of the stall is still under investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47220580,"title":"Firefighters rescue riders stranded on roller coaster in Oklahoma City","duration":"0:20","description":"The Silver Bullet roller coaster stalled at the top of a hill.","url":"/US/video/firefighters-rescue-riders-stranded-roller-coaster-oklahoma-city-47220580","section":"US","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.